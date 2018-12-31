An Illinois man is accused of trying to kidnap a 9-year-old girl at Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Jason Mikel, 23, allegedly touched the girl's shoulders in the locker area of the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride, then instructed her to go outside, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the frightened girl ran to her mom.

A witness reported the alleged incident to Universal employees, who have indefinitely banned Mikel from all their properties.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail and faces charges of kidnapping a child under the age of 13, battery and possession of cannabis. Officers say they found roughly two grams of marijuana on him.

According to reports, Mikel's defense lawyer told a judge the evidence doesn't support a kidnapping charge. The judge has since given prosecutors 24 hours to justify that count.