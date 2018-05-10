A man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a teen girl at a McDonald's, Pinellas Park police said.

Police said the man grabbed a 16-year-old employee at the restaurant at 7001 U.S. Highway 19 N. on Sunday.

The victim said the man approached her and told her chicken nuggets were missing from his order. She got the nuggets and handed them to him. He took the food with his left hand and grabbed her with his right.

The victim told her manager and had them call up the video of the incident. The victim then sent the video and still images to her mother, who then posted them on social media and sent them to local news outlets.

The mother contacted police, who were able to quickly identify the suspect as John Francis Jones, 44, of St. Petersburg.

Jones surrendered to police Thursday night. He was charged with simple battery and released after posting $500 bail.

Police said Jones told the victim giggled after he grabbed her and told management he "was just being friendly."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP