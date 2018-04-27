A man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead Saturday, the Dade City Police Department said Thursday.

Gregory Germaine Pye, 27, of Dade City was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a first-degree felony.

Police think Thomas Michael Burdeshaw, 53, was lying near the edge of Blanton Road when he was struck by the vehicle about 1:45 a.m.

Pye turned himself into police Thursday. Police say he went back to the scene of the accident and saw Burdeshaw on the road, he did not report the incident or render aid, as required by state law.

Pye's vehicle, a 1996 Toyota Avalon, was found by police, who said it had damage consistent with evidence found at the scene.

Pye is being held at the Land O' Lakes Detention Center, awaiting a bail hearing.

