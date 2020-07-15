Man captures groundhog, squirrel eating together on porch

RHODE ISLAND, USA — A Rhode Island man caught a cute moment between a groundhog and squirrel sharing a meal together.
Ronald Lopes loves nature and has bird feeders all around his backyard. He recently bought a miniature picnic table to feed his frequent visitors, primarily squirrels and chipmunks, WJAR reported.
Lopes said that a few weeks ago he witnessed a beautiful breakfast date between a squirrel and a groundhog.
Lopes told NBC News that they've made it part of their regular routine.
He posted the animals eating together on Facebook.
"They wait and when I come out there literally five minutes later they all come on the deck eating out of the picnic table and eating out of the bird feeders," he said. "I thought it was cool I thought everybody should see it and everybody should get a smile off of it I definitely did."
Lopes said that with everything going on, he hopes this can bring a smile to people's faces.