ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting.

Investigators say Laroy Jerrell Williams, 25, of St. Petersburg, shot and killed Nathan Tyler, 29, Saturday night.

The men had a dispute and agreed to meet in the parking lot at 2300 22nd Avenue North when the shooting happened, police said.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder.

