ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting.
Investigators say Laroy Jerrell Williams, 25, of St. Petersburg, shot and killed Nathan Tyler, 29, Saturday night.
The men had a dispute and agreed to meet in the parking lot at 2300 22nd Avenue North when the shooting happened, police said.
Williams was charged with second-degree murder.
