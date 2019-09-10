A man has been charged in relation to the stabbing of two Jacksonville firefighters in the Springfield neighborhood Tuesday night, according to law enforcement.

Tony Bernard Harris, 38, has been arrested and charged with one count of resisting an officer without violence and two counts of battery on a firefighter.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened in the 2000 block of Boulevard Street around 10 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found two victims stabbed. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said that only one suspect was taken into custody and that a motive for the stabbing was not disclosed.