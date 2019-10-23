WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 35-year-old man accused of killing two women in Winter Haven is now charged with murder.

On Oct. 6 the bodies of Latoya Owens, 42, and Chanel Brown, 23, were found beaten and shot inside of Owen's home, a police report says.

Antonio Jamar Davis was immediately a person of interest due to multiple witness accounts and his relationship with one of the women, according to the arrest affidavit.

Davis had an active warrant for aggravated assault and turned himself in on the warrant on Oct. 7, but denied committing the murders.

According to the affidavit, Davis told police he had been in a relationship with Owens for three months.

During the investigation, police found blood and DNA at the crime scene which turned out to be a match to Davis.

According to the affidavit, there was blood on the floors and some of the walls throughout the home with evidence of someone trying to clean it up. Police also say that when they initially interviewed Davis on Oct. 7, his hands were injured with cuts, one hand was swollen and he had dried blood under his nails.

Davis told police they would not find his blood at the house saying, "I never got injured at my girlfriend's house," according to the affidavit.

The medical examiner's office said that Brown died as a result of multiple trauma injuries. She also had broken nails and other defensive wounds. Owens died from gunshot wounds.

Davis is being held at the Polk County jail charged with two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with a witness.

