MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is being charged with five counts of sexual abuse and three counts of fraud after he pretended to have Down syndrome and requested diaper changes from care workers.

According to court documents, it started in May when a care worker responded to an ad on Carelinx.com and agreed to be paid by a person named Amy to care for her 30-year-old son, Paul Anthony Menchaca.

Amy said Menchaca had Down syndrome and required diaper changes and bathing. This care worker provided care to Menchaca around 30 different times at locations in Gilbert and Chandler.

The care worker bathed and changed Menchaca's diaper multiple times and according to court documents, he had an erection every time he had his diaper changed or he was bathed.

The care worker said there were at least five different times when Menchaca aggressively claimed his genitals were not cleaned enough and the care worker had to clean them more thoroughly.

This care worker wasn't the only one.

A second care worker began providing care to Menchaca in July after the first care worker referred her. The second care worker also agreed to be paid by Amy to give care to Menchaca.

The second care worker remembered changing Menchaca's diaper twice in Chandler and once in Gilbert and remembered he had an erection each time.

A third care worker began caring for Menchaca in August after the first two care workers referred her. She also agreed to be paid by Amy to provide care to Menchaca.

The third care worker remembered changing Menchaca's diaper once in Gilbert and three times Tempe and also said he had an erection every time she changed his diaper.

All three victims only communicated with Menchaca's "mother" through text messages, where care orders were made.

Amy also asked all three victims to "punish" Menchaca when he soiled his diaper by putting him in timeout and taking away his privileges.

The victims were all paid in cash by Menchaca when they picked him up and dropped him off at neutral locations.

On Sept. 2, the first care worker was suspicious of Menchaca and decided to follow him after she dropped him at a neutral location.

She followed Menchaca to his home and knocked on the front door. That's when she was greeted by Menchaca's actual parents who said Menchaca did not have Down syndrome and did not require diaper changes.

All three victims confronted Menchaca and he admitted he lied to them about his mental condition. They all were interviewed and positively identified Menchaca from a photo lineup. They all provided two phone numbers for Amy, who organized the care orders, and both numbers traced back to Menchaca.

Menchaca's real parents were later interviewed by police and confirmed he did not have Down syndrome and did not need assistance using the restroom.

One victim spoke at Menchaca's bond hearing saying she missed work because of this and did not want Menchaca released because she feared for her and her family's safety.

By Arizona law, Menchaca is allowed a bond, the judge said.

Menchaca spoke at the hearing saying he does have a low-IQ level and his parents have paperwork to back that up. He also said he is seeking counseling.

Menchaca is being held on a $15,000 bond.

© 2018 KPNX