ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting.
Officers responded to reports of a man shot near 2500 block of 25th Avenue N. around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
