A man is dead, three young children are in critical condition and a woman is injured following a house fire just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead, three girls are hospitalized in critical condition and a woman is injured after a house fire in west Columbus early Thursday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The fire happened at a house on Midland Avenue just south of West Broad Street before 1 a.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene.

The girls, ages 7, 8 and 10, and the man were found on the home's second floor. Firefighters said the man was found dead.

The young girls were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters said the woman was found outside of the home. She was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and her condition was described as stable.

"He had the world ahead of him," said Stacy Bennett, a woman who told 10TV that her children grew up with the victim. "He was getting his life on track, he's got a baby now, and he's working and doing the best he could, you know. "

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.