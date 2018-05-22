TAMPA, Fla. - A 50-year-old man fell overboard from a cruise ship approximately 85 miles west of Fort Myers, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Brian Lamonds of Greensboro, N.C., went overboard from the Carnival Paradise, which is based out of Tampa.

Two Coast Guard aircraft and a boat are currently searching for Lamonds.

It was not immediately known how Lamonds went overboard.

