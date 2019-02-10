TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say it appears a man they were pursuing shot and killed himself Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to Delray Court around 3:50 a.m. for reports of a person trying to break into vehicles.

When officers arrived, the person in question ran off -- running through yards and hopping fences.

Police say the man met up with a rideshare vehicle on N 52nd Street and that's when they put on their lights to pull the driver over. Police say the suspect got out of the car and ran, again.

The officer chasing the man heard a pop and found the man dead on the ground.

At this time the deceased has not been identified. The case is under investigation.