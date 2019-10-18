RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the 9800 block of White Barn Way in Riverview.

Deputies responded after a woman called 911 and said a man, who also lives at the home, was lying on the floor, said Col. James Bradford with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.

The relationship between the man and woman was not immediately known.

Bradford said the man did have some “upper body trauma” but stressed there’s no threat to the public.

“We really aren’t sure what happened,” Bradford said. “We are trying to piece all this together.”

The medical examiner’s office will investigate the cause of death.

No arrests have been made.