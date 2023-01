He was seriously injured, according to police.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a train Tuesday morning, police said in a statement.

It happened just after 11 a.m. near Busch Boulevard and North Boulevard, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

It's believed the man was lying near the tracks at the time of the crash. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.