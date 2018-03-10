A man kidnapped out of Tampa was found handcuffed Tuesday afternoon at a Jacksonville lounge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It all started when JSO responded to 8510 W Lancrest Dr. regarding a person calling for help at around 1:30 p.m.

There, they found a handcuffed man with multiple injuries to his face saying he was kidnapped out of Tampa and had been held hostage at the Ice Lounge at 5522 Soutel Drive. The kidnapping was verified by the Tampa Police Department, JSO says. The victim is described as a black man approximately 30 years old.

First Coast News was able to confirm that Tampa police are investigating an incident in which a man was driven away in a vehicle from Cypress Sheraton Monday night in an aggressive manner. JSO has spoken to Tampa police and Tampa detectives are headed to Jacksonville for more information.

JSO later surrounded the Ice Lounge and set up a perimeter. JSO said no individuals were found inside the lounge.

The victim was transported to the Homicide Office and was interviewed by detectives.

JSO has not spoken to the owners of the Ice Lounge.

