ARIETTA, N.Y. — State police say a trooper fatally shot a man who had struck the officer in the head with a hatchet at an Adirondack home.

Police say troopers were called to a house in rural Arietta for a report of a person experiencing mental health issues shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Trooper Ryan Mousaw tried to take 55-year-old Daniel Condon into custody to take him to a hospita,l but Condon struggled.

Police say Mousaw shot Condon after he struck the officer with a hatchet and refused commands to drop it.

Mousaw was treated for a head laceration and sprained arm.