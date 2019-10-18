RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was killed in a wrong-way crash in Riverview.
Florida Highway Patrol say, Anthony Shaw, 45, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on US 301 Thursday night when he collided with another vehicle.
Shaw died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, Deborah Fordom, 62, of Riverview, was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers are working to determine if alcohol, a medical emergency, or a combination of both played a role in the crash.
