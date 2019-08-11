RICHMOND, Va. — All Romar Lyle wanted to be was a police officer. But, at 400 pounds, he knew that would be impossible.

"If I wanted to work in this field, I had to keep working on my health and fitness," Lyle said.

So, the Virginia man began to chip away at his weight.

In graduate school, he discovered CrossFit and dropped more than 100 pounds.

He never wanted to go back to having a size 54-inch waist.

“One of the most empowering feelings is going into a store and buying clothes right off the rack and knowing it will fit. Or going to an amusement park and not having to worry about weight limits or not fitting in the seat," Lyle said.

To date, Lyle is down 176 pounds.

He recently graduated from the 120th Basic Recruit Class in Virginia and says he wants to be a leader in the community and help others in any way he can.

“An old mentor once told me that you can come back from anything in your life no matter how hard it may seem. I want to be there for those who are struggling, feeling lost or unsupported."

