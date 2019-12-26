GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a man last seen at a Green Cove Springs gas station Wednesday.

Mack Peters, 76, was last seen at the Circle K gas station on State Road 16 and Randall Road at 11:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen operating a white 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag Z96DCS.

Peters was wearing a black and red plaid shirt and blue jeans. Peters is known to frequent Whataburger restaurants, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or call 911.