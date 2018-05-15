SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - Hillsborough investigators need your help in capturing a bank robber.

A man walked into the Wells Fargo Bank on Pebble Beach Boulevard North at about 4:54 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding that "she stay quiet and give him money," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities believe the man may be connected to a Sarasota bank robbery on May 3 and two bank robberies in Kissimmee on May 11.

He is described as a white/Hispanic male, 55-60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with salt/pepper hair and a tear drop tattoo on the corner of his eye with a "Cuban or Puerto Rican" accent. He was last seen wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, black long sleeved shirt and blue jeans with a possible cast on his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

