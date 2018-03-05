TAMPA, Fla. - Michael Harris thought Hillsborough County deputies were looking for him.

They weren't - until he ran.

Then they saved his life.

Deputies were initially looking for the driver of a Jeep Cherokee who was driving through a business parking lot at about 3 a.m. Thursday. As a deputy attempted to talk to the driver, the vehicle sped off.

The Jeep was later found at a 7-Eleven on U.S. 301.

"When the deputy, who did not give chase, eventually pulled in behind the Jeep, a white male wearing a blue t-shirt fled the vehicle and began running westbound behind the 7-Eleven," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

A passenger in the vehicle identified the driver as Arthur Perkins, 42, who remains at large.

While searching for Perkins, deputies came across Harris, 40, who was walking in the area and matched Perkins' description.

"When Harris noticed the deputies, he began to run thinking they were looking for him as he had outstanding warrants for his arrest for violation of parole," the sheriff's office said. "He ran into a wooded and swampy area nearby where a two-hour search resulted in his arrest."

Harris swallowed an unknown amount of methamphetamine during the search, deputies said.

"Harris was soaking wet and was becoming hypothermic from hiding in and near the creek to the point he could not walk out of the woods on his own," the sheriff's office said. "Two deputies, who had immersed themselves in the water and mud up to their chest while in full duty uniform, carried Harris out over a quarter mile themselves."

Deputies Vincent Vitek and Alton Smith carried Harris to waiting paramedics.

Harris, who is recovering at a hospital, was found hiding in dense vegetation just east of 1702 Green Ridge Rd.

Once released, Harris faces parole violation charges related to fraud, burglary, drug possession and theft.

