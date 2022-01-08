Man shot and killed inside an LA Fitness, police say

One witness tells KENS 5 that people started running once they heard the gunshot.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at an LA Fitness Monday evening on the north side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The deadly shooting occurred before 7 p.m. at an LA Fitness located on 7140 Blanco Road.

Police said a man was working out inside the gym and was shot in the head by another man who came up behind him. The gunman then ran from the scene and was caught by police.

"He just walked up to him point blank and just aired him out. Like it was in a movie. It was crazy man. Luckily, the kids didn't get hurt. We have kids here at daycare," says witness Quincy Mason.

Mason says people started running once they heard the gunshot.

"When it happened. People were trying to run out. People didn't know if the gunman was there. They scattered like roaches."

After the shooting patrons of LA Fitness sprung into action to help, including Dr. Luis Torres. He said people weren't sure whether it was an active shooter but once determined it was not Dr. Torres ran to help the victim.

Police say the man who died "appeared to be targeted."