LUTZ, Fla. - A man was shot in the face and a woman was injured following an apparent road rage incident, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Lake Como Drive and Moss Branch at about 9:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

"The male was alert as he was transported to the hospital," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators did not immediately say if the woman was also shot.

Detectives are looking for a suspect who fled in a vehicle but did not releasing any additional information.

No further information was immediately available.

10News reporter Sarah Rosario was quickly on the scene and was live on Facebook as investigators gave an update:

