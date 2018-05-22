ST. AUGUSTINE, Fl.-- A man found his way to the roof of a St. Augustine Wendy's Saturday night where he then stripped down to his underwear and started yelling at onlookers.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday around 8:45 p.m. that they were responding to a troubled individual in the area near US-1 and SR 312.

POLICE ACTIVITY - Deputies are on scene with a despondent individual at US-1 and SR 312. There is no threat to public safety, and we are working to reach this individual and get him the necessary help he needs.



Please avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your understanding pic.twitter.com/GZprB9OsFC — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) May 20, 2018

According to witnesses at the scene, the unidentified man had an argument with someone, became irate and climbed to the roof of the Wendy's.

After the man climbed to the roof, he stripped down to his underwear and started yelling at onlookers, according to witnesses.

It wasn't until four hours after SJCSO's tweet that the man was helped down by a rescue team.

The restaurant had to close during the incident.

At this time we do not know if this man will be facing any charges.

