WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is trying to find a man captured on video stealing bikini bottoms.

The man went into West Marine on Monday and "decided he really loved those bikini bottoms," according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Along with the bikini bottoms, police say surveillance video showed him swiping binoculars as well.

If you recognize the man seen in the picture above and in the video below, you are asked to call 1-800-226-8477.

Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter