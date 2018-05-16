NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A man wanted for one Central Florida bank robbery and suspected of two others was arrested following a traffic stop.

Peter Gonzalez, 55, of Shoreline Drive, faces charges for robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Sun City Center on Monday.

A man walked into the Wells Fargo Bank on Pebble Beach Boulevard North and passed a note to a teller demanding that "she stay quiet and give him money," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities believe Gonzalez may be connected to a Sarasota bank robbery on May 3 and two bank robberies in Kissimmee on May 11.

Gonzalez was taken into custody following a traffic stop near the intersection of Poinsettia Drive and Grand Boulevard, the sheriff's office said.

