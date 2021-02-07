Man who survived building collapse heard a voice telling him to go back

The 27-year-old construction worker is now paralyzed and unable to walk, according to his family.

WASHINGTON — The 27-year-old construction worker who survived a harrowing building collapse in D.C. on Wednesday may never be able to walk again, according to his sister.

Leidiane Guimaraes said her brother Leonardo Moreto is now paralyzed and unable to walk after he was trapped under a collapsed building for more than an hour and a half Thursday. D.C. Fire and EMS crews said there were three separate layers on top of him and he had just eight inches to move.

“He said he heard a voice calling ‘go back, go back’ so he thought for a moment he had died,” Guimaraes said. “He thought he was in heaven actually and then he didn’t know where he was for a moment.”

Guimaraes said he underwent extensive surgery on his broken spine Friday at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, but Guimaraes said he still has no feeling from the knee down.

“For now, there is no hope he is going to be able to walk again,” his sister said.

Guimaraes said Leo moved to the area 16 months ago to live closer to her and her family and to pursue his American dream. In Brazil, she said he was a civil engineer. She said he had plans to go back to school to improve his English so he could then pursue his master’s degree in civil engineering in the United States.

“It’s very sad because right now all his dreams stopped because he’s in that bed in a hospital. I don’t want to see my brother’s dreams come to an end because of this accident,” Guimaraes said. “Right now, our goal is to get a lawyer, we are going to do that, and we are going to be on top of the investigations and know why that building came down."

Guimaraes said right now the focus is on getting her brother recovered from his surgery, and getting answers as to how the building collapsed, and are currently looking for a lawyer. The family has set up a GoFundMe for his medical expenses.

“I can’t allow my brother to not continue with his happy life as before, no, I can’t. When I think he cannot walk anymore that makes me very sad because he’s very young. He’s 27, he’s not married, he doesn’t have a kid yet, he’s not going to be able to chase my children and play. I don’t accept this, even if the doctor says he cannot walk again I believe God. I believe he is going to do another miracle because he already did. The miracle is him right now, he’s a survivor. God is going to do another miracle for him, for our family.”