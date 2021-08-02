Manatee County Animal Services seeking immediate help fostering dogs following plumbing issues

“The repairs are quite serious, and they have to break through the concrete right in the middle of our adoption center,” Wohlgefahrt said.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Animal Services needs your help!

“Our Palmetto shelter is going to undergo some major plumbing repairs on Wednesday, so when we were informed of this, we put out a plea to the community,” MCAS Outreach and Events Specialist Hans Wohlgefahrt said.

A plea for emergency fosters. The plumbing repairs at their shelter, located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto, will impact half of the kennel capacity in the adoption center.

“The repairs are quite serious, and they have to break through the concrete right in the middle of our adoption center,” Wohlgefahrt said. “And that will take out that wing of the adoption center for the use of housing the dogs.”

He says around 30 dogs need to be placed in temporary homes for at least a week, until repairs are complete.

The shelter will remain open for the duration of the repairs, but Wohlgefahrt says the environment won’t be conducive for these animals

“It’s going to be a very stressful environment,” Wohlgefahrt said. “A lot of workers coming through and loud noises and that’s just not a good environment for these dogs, so if we can get them into a home for a week it’s going to be really beneficial.”

Plus, Wohlgefahrt says it’s always a good thing to give a dog a little break away from a shelter and with a loving family.

All necessary supplies to care for the dogs will be provided by MCAS, including a crate, food, and anything else that the pet might need.

“We really want to make this an easy thing so all you have to really do is focus on having fun with your temporary foster pet,” Wohlgefahrt said.

Foster pets will need to be picked up on Tuesday, as repairs commence the following day, and will need to be in the foster home for a duration of one week.

If you are interested in becoming an emergency foster, fill out this application.

If you have questions about fostering, email haili.brooks@mymanatee.org.