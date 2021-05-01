“We understand the challenges that we are facing with our technological difficulties and we are working on it and we will get it fixed and we will get it right.”

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — “Really things have gone pretty smoothly in Manatee County for the most part as far as boots on the ground,” Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said.

Van Ostenbridge says the process of physically vaccinating our seniors in Manatee County has gone well.

“We did as many as almost 700, I think 672, in a day yesterday and they went very smoothly,” Van Ostenbridge said. “We feel like we can do over 1,000 at that site. We are prepared, we have the staff and the facilities to open a second site so we can inoculate over 2,000 people a day.”

He says the number one problem is the fact that we don’t have more doses of the vaccine. But he also admits the process to book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine is not going to cut it.

“Part of the problem is demand,” Van Ostenbridge said. “We’ve had an enormous amount of demand and this week we had over 300,000 people log onto our site at one time.”

That amount of traffic completely crashed their county government website.

Commissioner Van Ostenbridge called an emergency meeting tomorrow to address the slew of concerns regarding the vaccine’s rollout.

The public meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 6 in the Longboat Key Room at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

Van Ostenbridge says he wants to see immediate fixes to the county’s technical problems. He first wants to address improving server capabilities to prevent the website from crashing.

He’s also hoping to improve the registration process.

“Right now, it’s almost sort of a lottery system and that’s been a little bit chaotic, for seniors particularly,” Van Ostenbridge said.

He wants to open up registration and add a waiting list.

“So that people could go ahead and get signed up, their names on the waiting list, and then in the order in which they signed up, as we receive vaccines, they will be called up to be vaccinated,” Van Ostenbridge said.

Van Ostenbridge wants the registration process to give people peace of mind, as well as the confidence to know their vaccination date is coming.

“Of course, the people who received the vaccine, they are thrilled, and everything went great for them,” Van Ostenbridge said. It’s the folks who feel like they are in a lottery system.”

“One person said to me they felt like they were back trying to get Bruce Springsteen tickets, so that’s not the experience we want people to feel,” Van Ostenbridge said. “We want them to simply be able to go on in a calm manner, get themselves on the list and then have the peace of mind to know I’m on the list, I’m in the queue, I’m in the system and when the vaccines come in, and I get to the front of the line I’ll be inoculated.”

Not only does he want to implement a waiting list, but also make the process simpler.

“I would like to see the webpage that you go to be extremely simple and senior-friendly and user-friendly,” Van Ostenbridge said.

He virtually wants it to be as easy as clicking one button that leads you to fill out an information form.

“And then when you are done you hit submit, which should be pretty bold and right there for you to easily find, and then you are on the waiting list,” Van Ostenbridge said. “I’m hoping to make it quite literally that simple.”

Van Ostenbridge hopes to tweak the sign-up system, as well as iron out all the kinks during tomorrow’s meeting so the process to get an appointment is not only easier, but less stressful.

“We understand the challenges that we are facing with our technological difficulties and we are working on it and we will get it fixed and we will get it right,” Van Ostenbridge said.

