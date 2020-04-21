MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County now holds the title for the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay region and fourth in the state.

On Tuesday, Manatee County Commissioners made the move to rescind a local curfew.

"None of us ever thought that we would see some of the things we are going through today in our country, we didn't think it was possible,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said. “So we have to allow the citizens something, a stress relief of some sort that will give them a little bit of peace.”

Baugh says one way to do that was getting rid of the curfew.

“It didn’t really serve a purpose. Our sheriff had said on numerous occasions in several meetings that we had that he wasn’t going to do anything differently,” Baugh said. “He was going to support and back the executive order from the governor.”

It was a close vote. Four commissioners were in favor of lifting the curfew, while three wanted to keep it in place.

Commissioners Trace, Baugh, Jonsson and Benac voted to rescind the curfew with the expectation that Manatee County residents will continue to heed DeSantis' Executive Order that limits non-essential trips.

"We realized the curfew was not doing any good so why are you going to continue,” Baugh asked.

Commissioners Carol Whitmore and Misty Servia say it did do some good.

"We cut down on auto accidents between those time frames like 90 percent, so that preserved our PPE equipment,” Whitmore said.

"The protective gear that's so valuable to our healthcare workers during this virus,” Servia said.

The concern is there will be an uptick of positive cases with the lifted curfew.

“I think it sends the wrong message right now,” Servia said. “We have not reached our peak and people need to understand how serious this virus is."

Whitmore believes threats may have swayed the votes of some of her fellow commissioners to get rid of the curfew.

“I sent something to the sheriff, a gentleman was going to drag me out of my house and hang me,” Whitmore said.

“It's disheartening. I understand people feel that they have their rights but again public safety, if you are dead your rights are gone, Whitmore said. “So, I’m just hoping that everyone takes a chill pill, take a deep breath. We’re not trying to trample on anybody’s constitutional rights. We’re trying to protect our citizens of Manatee County and that’s the only reason why I’ve ever voted for the curfew.”

Although there's no more curfew in Manatee County, commissioners are asking people if you do leave your home, please wear a face mask. The commissioners also said they could reverse course if the positive cases get worse.

On top of this decision to get rid of the curfew, commissioners voted unanimously to set aside up to $100,000 to purchase their own testing kits and PPE. This will boost the number of Manatee County residents who can be tested for the coronavirus.

The money is coming from their disaster emergency fund where they had $6.5 million saved for hurricane season and other emergencies.

This money would buy 1,200 test kits. With that, local healthcare agencies will be able to raise the total number of people tested to 1 percent of the county population. Health leaders have said, even more people need to be tested to fully stop the spread of the coronavirus.



"Our goal today is to get to the state level of 1 percent tested over the next seven days," Administrator Cheri Coryea said. "Another 1,200 tests will get us to that goal and continue to raise that percentage locally."



Administrator Coryea and Public Safety Director Jake Saur pointed out that the County already has a request in to state leaders for 600 testing kits in addition to the 1,200 that are now authorized for purchase.



Florida Senate President Bill Galvano had arranged for an additional 300 testing kits to be provided to the County. Saur says they will discuss and decide how to distribute these tests. He says they most likely will open up another drive through testing site and reserve 40-50 kits to be given to local healthcare facilities.

