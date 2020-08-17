Class is back in session amid COVID-19 for Manatee County students

Monday, Aug. 17 marks the first day back to school for Manatee County.

Class is back in session for the Manatee County School District. It is the first district in the Tampa Bay area to welcome some students back to campuses.

Approximately 50,200 students are enrolled in the district this year. Students had three options when it came to returning to school: in-person, eLearning, or a hybrid model.

Most students, 48 percent to be exact, chose the full-time, on-campus learning option.

Some parents say they chose this option because they had no other choice but to return to work themselves. Others say they feel comfortable sending their children back due to all the new COVID-19 safety protocols the district has in place.

Twenty-nine percent of students chose to continue with eLearning and 23 percent chose the hybrid option which consists of on-campus learning two days a week and eLearning three days.

“I’m just not confident in our kids being able to be safe,” said Milande David, a parent keeping her kids eLearning this fall.

Although the Department of Health says COVID positive cases are seeing a downward trend in Manatee County, parents fear the numbers will start to rise again with the reopening of schools.

“I’d love for them to go back to school, I’d love for us to be in the process of getting things back to normal, but I just don’t think my children are ready,” David said.

Manatee Schools Superintendent Cynthia Saunders is visiting a few schools Monday morning to see how things are going.

Students in other districts will be heading back to school later this week and next week.

Citrus County starts Thursday while Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk all plan to return to classes Aug. 24.

Hernando County schools return to classes on Aug. 31.

What other people are reading right now:

