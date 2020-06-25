Manatee County School Board talks back-to-school options with community input

“There’s no playbook. We’ve never done this before, but I know we can get through this together," Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the 2020-2021 school year draws near, our school districts are trying to figure out a plan to continue education in a safe manner.

The Manatee County School District held a school board workshop Thursday where Superintendent Cynthia Saunders shared back-to-school considerations. The board also opened the discussion up to the community to get their input.

Five school locations were opened up for public comment to those who registered in advance and agreed to follow CDC guidelines upon entering the sites, including wearing a face mask.

Superintendent Saunders announced three back to school plans being considered.

Plan A – Normal

All students return to on-campus learning following traditional schedules

Plan B – Blended

A blended schedule integrating on-campus learning with eLearning into one cohesive experience

Plan C – eLearning Manatee

All students continue eLearning through their current school and can fully participate in events/activities

Saunders says they released a survey to get the opinions of the Manatee County community on these three considerations for the upcoming school year.

She says they received more than 21,000 responses from parents, students, teachers and others in the community.

Here are the questions asked in the survey and the results:

Q1: If you have a student(s) enrolled in the School District of Manatee County, and the conditions of the pandemic were what they are now, which plan do you prefer for the 2020-2021 school year?

Plan A: 54% -- 11,639 votes

Plan B: 21% -- 4,579 votes

Plan C: 18% -- 3,822 votes

Do not have a child in school: 7% -- 1,586 votes

Q2: If you DO NOT have student(s) enrolled in the School District of Manatee County, which plan do you prefer the school district adopt?

Plan A: 60% -- 6,510 votes

Plan B: 22% -- 2,350 votes

Plan C: 18% -- 1,951 votes

Q3: If Plan A or Plan B was adopted, would you still choose to continue full-time eLearning through Schoology for your student(s) at their individual school due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Yes: 16% -- 3,376 votes

No: 58% -- 12,158 votes

Do not know at this time: 26% -- 5,396 votes

Q4: Which best describes you?

Parent/Guardian of a school age child: 86% -- 18,530 votes

Teacher: 6% -- 1,349 votes

Other school-based employee: 2% -- 459 votes

District employee: 2% -- 372 votes

Community member: 4% -- 783 votes

In addition to this survey, Superintendent Saunders received many written statements from not only parents, but also students.

Right now, Saunders is proposing all students in Manatee elementary schools, grades K-5, will return to the classroom full-time.

If this plan is approved by the school board, it doesn’t mean parents won’t still have a choice.

“Regardless of the plan, students and parents will have the option to continue full-time eLearning through Schoology at their individual schools, if that is their preference,” Saunders said.

Some Manatee elementary schools do have an attached Pre-K. Saunders says they are still working out details for those reopening.

She says Pre-K doesn’t have to be full-time, so she and her team are trying to figure out the length of the day those centers will be open.

Here’s the proposal for secondary and post-secondary:

Middle Schools (Grades 6-8)

All sixth-grade students will return to the classroom 4 days per week and participate in eLearning 1 day a week (with the exception of students whose parents opted for eLearning Manatee)

will return to the classroom 4 days per week and participate in eLearning 1 day a week (with the exception of students whose parents opted for eLearning Manatee) All seventh and eighth grade students will participate in a hybrid schedule which includes eLearning with brick and mortar instruction weekly

will participate in a hybrid schedule which includes eLearning with brick and mortar instruction weekly Students in self-contained classrooms will also return full-time

High Schools (Grades 9-12)

All students, grades 9-12, will participate in a hybrid schedule which includes eLearning with brick and mortar instruction weekly (with the exception of students whose parents opted for eLearning Manatee)

Students in self-contained classrooms will also return full-time

Manatee Technical College

Hybrid

Again, the superintendent made sure to note that regardless of the plan chosen by the board, “students and parents will have the option to continue full-time eLearning through Schoology at their individual schools, if that is their preference.”

Saunders says students and staff will be required to wear a face mask or shield as they enter campus and in common areas where social distancing can’t be followed.

Thanks to the CARES Act, the school district is able to provide cloth masks to faculty, staff and students. Paper masks will also be available at the front office of schools and district sites.

Saunders also mentioned the option of adding Plexiglas in-between desks to further protect students.

The majority of board members agreed that they should mandate masks for all students, no matter their age.

School Board Chair Gina Messenger disagreed with mandating masks. She believes the Manatee County School District should model what Pasco Schools are planning to do.

“Pasco is encouraging face coverings,” Messenger said. “I prefer that wording.”

“I don’t want to put a teacher in a position to fight a student all day about wearing a mask instead of teaching them,” Messenger said.

Rev. James Golden says he understands enforcement will be hard but doesn’t think that should be a reason not to mandate it.

“If you don’t wear a mask, the child should be sent back home if they can’t follow the policy like other children,” Golden said.

Saunders says the school district has already started opening some sporting activities and plans to resume ROTC and cheerleading in July.

“We are gradually introducing outdoor activities, sports and other recreational activities while ensuring safeguards to mitigate against the spread of infection and incorporated,” Saunders said.

As far a transportation, Superintendent Saunders is suggesting all students planning to ride a school bus for the 20202-2021 school year must register to ride. The deadline to register is Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

You can register online or by calling 941-782-1BUS.

Saunders says they looked at the option of having only one student per seat on the school bus, but in order to do that, the district would need 34 more school buses and 34 more bus drivers.

“No way humanly possible to do that,” Saunders says.

That’s why she’s suggesting two students per seat, with one isolated section for any student that boards the bus with symptoms or a temperature.

Saunders says, they aren’t allowed to leave a student at a bus stop, so they would still have to transport a student with a temperature. Once at the school the student would be moved to a room to be quarantined until a parent can pick them up.

As far as food services go, Saunders discussed the considerations of having grab and go boxes or bags for each attendee instead of a buffet or cafeteria style meal.

As well as these considerations:

Maintain safe serving, feeding, and clean-up for meal operations

Limit group size and ensure distancing during breakfast and lunch service

Ensure floors are marked for safe distancing

Allow time to clean common spaces between groups

From here, the board will meet again on July 14 to make a final decision on back to school and provide any provisions they have.

Saunders says by mid-July specific information will be given to parents and students regarding schedule and transportation for their respective School Administration.

“There’s no playbook, we’ve never done this before, but I know we can get through this together.” Saunders said.

What other people are reading right now: