A Manatee County charter school principal Wednesday defended giving a positive recommendation for a former teacher to the Sarasota School District which landed him a job.

That teacher was later arrested for child pornography.

The principal says he thought the teacher had been cleared of a previous allegation involving a minor when he gave that recommendation.

But others say he knew the teacher was not in the clear and should not have been around kids.

“I feel I’m being scapegoated,” says Eddie Hundley, principal at Lincoln Memorial Academy.

Hundley appeared frustrated at times while representing himself at a Department of Education hearing at Palmetto City Hall. He’s trying to prove what he knew and when he knew it.

Hundley is accused of giving a false recommendation for Quentin Peterson a former music teacher at his school.

Hundley says, “When I recommended Mr. Peterson, there were no cases or findings, no arrests, therefore I made a recommendation.”

But the Manatee County School District and the Palmetto police chief say Hundley knew in July 2017, two months before Peterson resigned, that even though charges against Peterson for having sex with a 14-year-old could not be proven, the case remained open.

The school district attorney says he warned Hundley in an email.

“The Palmetto Police Department has an open investigation. It's waiting on forensics results from FDLE to have enough probable cause to issue a warrant for all electronics belonging to Mr. Peterson,” Mitchell Teitelbaum, general counsel for the Manatee School District, told the judge he said in the email.

While the investigation continued, several months after Peterson’s resignation from Lincoln in Sept. 2017, Hundley gave the district a positive recommendation for Peterson, and he was hired as a substitute and then a math teacher.

Meanwhile, police did get that warrant and say they found nude photos of a 16-year-old girl who was not a student at Lincoln. In April 2018, Peterson was arrested for child pornography.

Sarasota’s school superintendent said he told Hundley the principal had withheld information about Peterson.

Todd Bowden, superintendent for the Sarasota School District, told Hundley, “In regards to the question should this individual continue to work with school-age kids, you had information that I believe should have caused you to come to the opinion he could no longer work with school kids. ... You should not rehire him. He’s been reprimanded before. That to me is the reason we’re here.”

Hundley says others failed to do their job.

“Sarasota didn’t investigate, Manatee didn’t investigate, no one asked me the train is down this track," he said in his closing argument. "I can’t continue to fight to prove what I didn’t know … they can’t prove I did know. I did not. I would never put kids in harm’s way.”

The Sarasota school district admits to not checking a DOE state database that would have flagged Peterson’s investigation. The district has corrected its hiring process.

In Hundley’s case, the judge can take several months to make a decision and at stake is his teacher’s certificate.

Peterson’s case is still pending. His trial date is set for Feb. 11.

