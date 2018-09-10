MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Manatee County workers gave out approximately 2,000 sandbags over five hours as Hurricane Michael makes its way up the Gulf.

Hundreds of homeowners turned out at one of three locations to pick up their 10-bag limit.

This site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center gave out the most more than 1,000 bags.

The county is under a tropical storm and storm surge watch. EOC officials say the area can expect between 2 to 8 inches of rain and a storm surge of up to 4 feet from Hurricane Michael.

Some residents aren’t taking any chances.

Dave Nock stopped by the convention center location to pick up his 10 bags.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry," he said. "We’re hoping it just passes us by but you just never know. The county was kind enough to give us sandbags and make it easy to pick them up.”

Even if the bags are not used this time there’s still seven weeks of hurricane season left. If kept out of the sun the bags can last up to a year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP