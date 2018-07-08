The Manatee County School District has placed a deputy superintendent on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation into a project that is $11 million over budget.

The project centers around launching a business management software called Enterprise Resource Planning, or EPR, which is supposed to help modernize the Manatee School District’s operations.

“Payroll was being done by hand for 7,400 employees, time sheets were being done by hand for 7,400 employees. It really elevated us to the information age,” School Board Chairman Dr. Scott Hopes said.

According to Hopes, the software was budgeted at $9 million. But, it's now a year behind schedule and costing the district $20 million.

“The tipping point was in March when the third, fourth, fifth to-go-live date could not be reached," Hopes said.

When he got word it would cost even more, Hopes said no and launched an investigation into Ron Ciranna, the deputy superintendent of business services and operations, who had been overseeing the 2-year-long project.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“If there are parts of this project that were not authorized or options not delivered, we will take the necessary action so we get the value we contracted for and not pay more," Hopes said.

The money comes out of the district’s capital funds. It’s money that could have benefited students. Hopes said there are many ways the district could have used the money. He gave several examples: school improvements such as security fencing, bulletproof glass in front office doors, and new school buildings for high school technical programs or science laboratories. He even said it could have been used to expand pre-k programs in elementary schools.

“We may find through the investigation money could have been saved," Hopes said.

According to Hopes, the project didn’t have training materials written or the right staffing hired in time.

The new software went online July 1.

Hopes said depending on what the investigation concludes, the district will try to recover some of the money.

District administrators declined to provide any comment about the nature of the investigation beyond a Monday press release. The district's general counsel said there would be no further comment until the investigation was complete.

Ciranna joined the district on Sept. 14, 2016. He has worked in education for more than two decades. He was previously an assistant superintendent in both Polk and Pinellas counties. He was also chief negotiator in Pinellas County. Before that, he was superintendent for East Detroit Public Schools in Michigan.

A Monday call to Ciranna was not returned.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP