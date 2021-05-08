Alesha Cain has been charged in the death of her son that took place back in November of 2020.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A mom is charged in the death of her three-year-old son.

Alesha Cain is accused of killing her toddler after a 911 call came in on November 26, 2020 reporting an unresponsive child.

When the officers arrived on the scene they began resuscitative efforts and transported him to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

FOX61 News has learned that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and the death was classified as a homicide.

The circumstances of the child's death were investigated by the Investigative Services - Child Investigations Unit of the Manchester Police. Based on the investigation a warrant was approved for the child's mother, 30-year-old, Alesha Cain of Manchester.

Cain was taken into custody on May 7 and charged with manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, and cruelty to persons.