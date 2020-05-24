Police in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are looking for Manfredonia in connection with Willington and Derby homicides

DERBY, Conn. — Police from several states, and the FBI in Pennsylvania, are searching for Peter Manfredonia, 23, who is wanted in connection with two deaths in Connecticut.

Attorney Michael Dolan in Hamden is representing Manfredonia family and is expected to hold a news conference outside his Dixwell Avemue office at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Also Monday, Pennsylvania State police released a photo of someone they believe to be Manfredonia walking along railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Manfredonia, a senior at UConn, is wanted in connection with a deadly assault that occurred Friday in Willington that killed 62-year-old Theodore Demers, a resident in the town. The assault also left another man injured. He is also wanted in connection with the death of Nicholas Eisele, 23, in Derby Sunday.

Here's a timeline of the events in the case.

Friday – Willington attack

The story started to unfold Friday morning in Willington a quiet town just north of the University of Connecticut.

State Police responded to Mirtl Road in Willington shortly just after 9 a.m. for an assault and found two male victims.

Troopers immediately began CPR on the victims, and they were taken to local hospitals by LifeStar. One of the men later died.

Officials identified him as Theodore Demers, 62, of Willington. State Police did not provide an update on the extent of the second victim's injuries.

Police said they were looking for a man wearing dark clothes and a multi-colored (possibly red and white) helmet and operating a red sport-style motorcycle. They later identified the suspect as Peter Manfredonia, 23, a UConn student.

A spokesperson for the University of Connecticut confirmed to FOX61 that Manfredonia is a student in the joint School of Engineering/School of Business Management and Engineering for Management program.

According to a statement, he first enrolled at UConn in the fall of 2015 and is currently a senior.

The weapon used in the assault is believed to be an 'edged weapon,' officials said.

According to State Police, they do not believe there is a connection between the suspect and the victims.

Sunday – Derby attack and flight

Early Sunday, the scene shifted from the state’s quiet corner to the town of Derby, a little more than an hour away, on the banks of the Housatonic River, just northeast of Bridgeport

State Police said that on Sunday, they received a report that Manfredonia had held a victim against his will in the Turnpike Road area in Willington. Manfredonia reportedly then stole a truck, firearms, and food before leaving. Police said that the victim was not injured.

Police then said Manfredonia drove to Derby where police found a truck crashed and abandoned on Hawthorne Ave at Cullins Hill Rd. around 6:45 am.

Police closed nearby Osbornedale State Park for a search.

According to police, they determined that Manfredonia had an acquaintance in the area by the name of Nicholas Eisele. As police investigated, Eisele, 23, was found dead in a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Another tenant in the home said he heard arguing around 5:30 a.m.

Manfredonia allegedly stole Nick Eisele’s black Jetta and abducted Nick’s girlfriend.

A friend posted Eisele's photo on her Facebook page.

By Sunday afternoon, Nick’s girlfriend was found safe and the Jetta was also discovered by police in Paterson, New Jersey, 90 minutes from Derby.

Police said the abduction victim identified Manfredonia as their captor.Their identity is not being released by police at this time.

The car believed to be driven by the Manfredonia was located about an hour away from Paterson in Knowlton Township, New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border.

Police said Manfredonia used a different form of transportation and traveled to East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where he was last seen according to the FBI. Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect.

East Stroudsburg is just over the state line from Knowlton Township near New Jersey.

Authorities say they believe Manfredonia to be armed with a pistol as well as long guns.

Monday – Search continues

On Monday, authorities continued to track down leads.

Police released a photo of someone they believe to be Manfredonia walking along train tracks.

Back in Connecticut, more details about Manfredonia emerged. According to coaches, Manfredonia played football for Newtown High School.

