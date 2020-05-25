90-year-old Marine Veteran remembers his fallen Master Sergeant on Memorial Day

A former Marine that now lives on Anna Maria Island spends Memorial Day remembering his fallen role model and friend.

Memorial Day hits harder for some people. Especially those who have served and lost comrades who they fought side-by-side with.



"I've always been inclined to want to serve and when I volunteered for the Marine Corps, I felt like I had kept a promise,” Gene Ciliberti said.

Ciliberti was just 17 years old when he joined the Marine Corps. His experience is what shaped his view on what Memorial Day truly means.

“It’s overlooked a lot simply because death is something we don't talk about much, but on Memorial Day that's what it's really all about, is those kids, and they were kids who died,” Ciliberti said. “They didn't want to, but they were there in case they had to.”

“And they paid a pretty big price because you know how precious life is and how many wonderful things a life is filled with if you are allowed to live it,” Ciliberti said. “The men I think about, didn’t even get a chance to live that life, that’s what I’m thinking about today.”

Ciliberti says as a kid during the second world war he always loved watching John Wayne movies, where he played the role of a Marine.

“He would scramble up on a beach landing and bang-bang and I thought well here I am at 18 and I'm playing John Wayne's role with real bullets,” Ciliberti said.

It was September of 1950 just before dark. Ciliberti and his team landed on the beach at Inchon, Korea.

“We hit the sand and my leader who was Ed Kirkpatrick, we called him moose, he was my idol, my role model a guy I followed,” Ciliberti said. “I mean he was a veteran before I was even a recruit.”

When they both hit the beach, they started to crawl.

“We couldn’t go much further because we were pinned down by very heavy fire,” Cilibert said. “We didn’t know what to do. I looked at him and he knew what to do, he said we can’t stay here we are going to go.”

“He got up to go and they hit him, and he was killed.”

Master Sergeant Edward L. Kirkpatrick, or Moose, was only 29 years old at the time of his death.

“Not only did I lose Moose in that moment, but I almost lost my inspiration to go on,” Ciliberti said.

That was 70 years ago. To this day, as a 90-year-old man, he still remembers that very moment crystal clear.

“Today I think about that moment when he got up and got killed. It was something a young boy saw on film up to that point, but to see it right in front of me changed my life completely,” Ciliberti said. “I then really understood what being in the service was about; you could die for what you believe in."

Ciliberti says he's forever grateful to Moose.

“He gave me my life in the sense that he paid the tab,” Cilibert said. “He paid for my life that I got to enjoy.”

It was a life he made sure to make the most of. When he was discharged from the Marine Corps, he married his wife Sophia.

“Life from that point makes me smile because at that point my life really began,” Ciliberti said. “We raised three great kids and gosh I can't believe one of them is 65-years-old.”

“Sophia was the perfect mother and a dear wife. I miss her a lot,” Ciliberti said.

His life after the Marines was filled with happiness and success. He was a corporate executive at IBM and even an author of a few books. One of his books, “Recollections of a Boy Marine,” talks about his experience as in war.

Ciliberti is originally from Philadelphia. After years of traveling he finally got to retire and settle down on Anna Maria Island.

“We finally got down to Florida and I’m happier than heck to still be here.”

“I would rather be nowhere else,” Ciliberti said. “I got the beach right outside the front door. Can't beat that.”

Although today brings back some tough memories, Ciliberti holds onto those tight.

“That’s the beauty of being alive, we have memories and they’re not always bad, most of them are so wonderful,” Ciliberti said. “Remembering that Moose doesn’t have memories really disturbs me a lot.”

Ciliberti says 10 years ago he searched for Kirkpatrick's burial site.

"I wanted to pay the respects," Ciliberti said.

He didn't know how to find him, but thanks to the internet, he located the cemetery.

"I went over to San Diego, paid my respects in person and I felt complete because he is in such a beautiful place," Ciliberti said.

Even through the heartache of losing friends in battle, Ciliberti says he would do it all again for his country.

“I know if I were a young man and I were making that decision, there's no question, I would salute the flag, sing the national anthem and go to war if I had to,” Ciliberti said.

