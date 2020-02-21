STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the homicide case of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock.

Sheriff William Snyder, along with his criminal investigation detectives, will provide a timeline of the events leading to Bullock’s death.

Bullock was killed Feb. 5 on I-95 in Martin County while trying to help a driver stuck on the side of the road. According to investigators, Bullock was shot and killed by that driver, who was later killed by another officer. The driver was later identified as 30-year-old Franklin Reed III.

Snyder is expected to release the 911 calls, as well as any reports or videos associated with the case.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 10News will stream it on our Facebook page and app.

RELATED: 'The bullet that struck Trooper Bullock struck each of us': Emotional memorial for FHP trooper

RELATED: Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed on I-95

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter