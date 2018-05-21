BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer was fatally shot in Perry Hall Monday afternoon during a traffic stop.

Police said the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near Belair and Klausmier roads, after the officer responded about a suspicious vehicles in the unit-block of Linwen Way.

The officer, who would have been a 4-year veteran in July, was shot in the head just after 2 p.m. and was taken to Medstar Franklin Square hospital nearby where she was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

Governor Larry Hogan offered his condolences to the Baltimore County Police Department and also offered up the help of the Maryland State Police as police continue to look for the suspects.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY

A normally quiet neighborhood with single-family homes is now the center of a massive crime scene. A large police presence can be seen across several locations along Belair Road while police collect evidence and search for at least one armed suspect.

Perry Hall area residents are being told to shelter in place.

Police are not allowing residents to enter the neighborhoods where officers are conducting the search. Belair Road has been shutdown from Baker to Ebenezer Roads, so motorists should also avoid the area and expect delays. Motorists are being rerouted to Ebenezer, Baker and Honeygo Boulevard.

Schools near the scene of the shooting are on alert and delaying dismissal, per county officials. Parents are being told not to respond to the schools, but instead to call the school administrators for more information. Schools are saying the students are safe inside the school.

EYEWITNESS DESCRIBES SCENE

One area resident, Stephanie, spoke to WJZ Reporter Ava-Joye Burnett after she attempted and failed to enter her neighborhood. She was directed out of the area by police, but was concerned about her children who were home at the time of the shooting.

“The incident happened outside in front of my house,” she said “and everyone’s really nervous right now.”

She said her husband is home with the children, but they are very upset.

“They actually saw a black Jeep Wrangler and they saw that I guess it was a dead end street and they went to turn around and officers were following them. One of the officers must have gotten out of the car, I’m not sure if gunfire was exchanged or if they ran over her, but she was laying in the street,” she said. “They’re pretty hysterical right now. It’s shocking, it’s scary, it just goes to show it’s everywhere, nobody is exempt from it. I just want to go home, but because they’re on lockdown, I don’t know when they’ll let me in.”

Her eldest son is a practicing firefighter and was with the officer before additional authorities responded.

Ten officers have died in the line of duty in Baltimore County, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. This officer will be the 11th to die on duty.

