LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — Firefighters were shocked by what they found while fighting a house fired in Livingston Parish.

Though the house was completely engulfed in flames, the fire stopped at points where scripture verses were written on studs.

“The home is obviously a complete loss. What caught our eyes was that the homeowners had written scriptures on wall studs through the house,” a post from the fire department read. “The fire stopped at the scriptures!!”

The first started overnight on Feb. 2 on Lobell Road. Officials say the family escaped the home without injury.

