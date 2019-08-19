NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three homes caught on fire in Newburgh Heights late Monday afternoon.

The fires happened on Pearse Avenue near Washington Park Blvd. just before 4:00 p.m.

The homes are all apparently owned by one person. The homeowner was blow torching weeds around his home when his truck caught fire, exploding and setting the other homes ablaze, Mayor Trevor Elkins told WKYC.

There were no injuries in the fires.

The State Fire Marshall's office will be called in to assist Newburgh Heights fire officials in their investigation.

Crews from several fire departments were at the scene to help put out the flames. The Broadview Heights Fire Department shared the following photos of the blaze on their Facebook page:

This is a developing story. Stay with WKYC for updates as they become available.