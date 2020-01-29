KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The search is one for two men accused of stealing money from a cash register at McDonald's.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday night, a man dressed in a McDonald's uniform went into the restaurant at 3191 S. John Young Parkway in Kissimmee and started working a cash register.

That's when a second man approached the "fake" cashier and placed an order. The fake employee opened the cash register, removed cash from the drawer and both men took off, deputies said.

Deputies said this case is the second incident involving the same accused person wearing the McDonald’s uniform. The first incident happened on Christmas Day at the McDonald’s at 5725 W. Irlo Bronson Highway, also in Kissimmee.

The fake employee is described as a black man in his mid-20s, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. His accomplice is described as a black man in his late 20s, 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-348-2222.

