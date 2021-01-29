MCR Health works on plan to vaccinate Manatee teachers

MCR Health just received COVID-19 vaccine doses from the state to administer to the employees of the School District of Manatee County.

Manatee County DOH gave MCR Health 1,000 doses of the vaccine.

Approximately 300 of these COVID-19 vaccines will be made available solely to employees of the School District of Manatee County who are age 65 or older.

A spokesperson for the school district says they have 304 employees who fit the criteria of 65 or older, meaning there’s enough doses for each and every one of them. Getting the vaccine is not mandated by the district, but each employee can choose if they want the shot.

MCR Health says they will start administering these vaccines on Monday.

The School District is collaborating with MCR Health to develop a plan for appointments to administer the vaccine at existing MCR Health Clinics located on the campuses of Manatee Elementary School and Southeast High School.

District employees age 65 and older were informed that they will be contacted by email with instructions on how to schedule a vaccination for the available doses once those plans are finalized between MCR Health and the School District.