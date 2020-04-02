ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a bald eagle.

The eagle was found one mile south of Adair along Oak Grove Way. Adair is about three hours north of St. Louis.

MDC said bullet fragments were evident in X-rays.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Adair County Conservation agent Kevin Powell at (660) 216-1389.

Bald eagles are no longer an endangered species, but they are still protected by multiple federal laws. Their feathers, nests and nest trees are also protected, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

