GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Pentecostals of Gainesville will be holding a night of 'Hope & Healing' Sunday starting at 6 p.m for the victims of the deadly I-75 crash.

The church is inviting the community to "A Night of Hope & Healing" as they pray for those impacted by the I-75 tragedy.

If you are unable to attend, you can watch it on their website or on Facebook.

