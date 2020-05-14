VIDEO: Skydivers survive terrifying spiral to the ground after parachute malfunction

Their tandem jump was captured on video.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Two skydivers survived after spiraling to the ground when they suffered a parachute malfunction during a tandem jump over Florida.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday over Titusville.

The two men jumped from a plane that took off from Dunn Airport. Shortly after they jumped, there was a parachute malfunction that caused them to spiral downward and strike a tree in the front yard of a house on Tennessee Street.

Video posted on social media by witness Christina Renfroe shows them spinning through the air.

“We just watched them go down over the tree line, it was nothing you could do,” Renfore told CBS affiliate WKMG. “He went into a pretty nasty spin. At first we thought he was having fun and showing off, but it was pretty evident shortly after they were in trouble.”

The men were airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. Nobody else was hurt.

The incident is under investigation by the Titusville Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

