ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the #StopTheStigma hashtag has been used to help break down the stigma surrounding mental illness, that stigma still persists across many segments of society.

For instance, while federal law mandates that health insurance providers cover mental health and substance abuse disorders to the same extent as any other health benefit, many insurance providers still find ways to short-change coverage of mental health services.

“The insurance companies are really putting a lot of pressure on hospitals and treatment providers that, ‘listen, we’re not paying for these services so, you either find people who can pay or you’re just not going to be covered’,” said Natasha A. Pierre, vice president of NAMI Hillsborough (a National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliate). “The reason why we’re seeing so many repeat Baker Acts and repeat visits to psychiatric hospitals is we’re not taking care of it the first time it happens. If people got the treatment, the help, the support they needed the first time around, there wouldn’t be as high a rate of people returning to hospitals and returning to rehabs and Baker Acts, we just wouldn’t see it.”

Not only that, but Pierre says the state of Florida is failing to enforce the federal law that demands equal coverage for mental health services.

“This is called ‘parity’ in insurance coverage. But it is up to each state’s insurance commissioner to enforce the federal parity law,” a NAMI Hillsborough handout on mental health discrimination states. “So far, Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has not taken the necessary steps to make discrimination in mental health insurance coverage a thing of the past. Moreover, an outdated Florida law (Florida Statute 627.668) currently makes discrimination in mental health insurance coverage legal in Florida. This statute directly conflicts with the federal laws and is likely unconstitutional.”

