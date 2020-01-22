ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Just for a moment, think of all the things that take just 30 minutes to do. Making dinner, watching a TV show, maybe driving to work, or taking a nap, all pretty common. But what if you could take 30 minutes to change a child's life?

It's lunchtime at Mount Vernon Elementary in St. Petersburg and 5th grader R.J. Montgomery is spending it playing games and talking to his lunch pal Courtney.

"Like if you're down, they make you like happy. Or if you have bad grades or if like if your grades are going down, they'll probably help you with that. Anything else that you're struggling with."

For the last three years, Courtney Florez has been RJ's mentor.

During the school year, she has lunch with him once a week.

"So watching where he came from and where he is now, it's so rewarding just to see how far he's come and not just because of what I've done, but what he was able to do with himself. "

R.J. agrees. "As soon as I got my mentor like a couple weeks later, I had already brung up all my grades and it was the first time I got principal's list and went bowling."

Being a mentor doesn't require any special skills, but it does require being someone who listens and cares.

"It's fun and you get to know a lot about that person."

And Courtney will tell you she gets as much out of their time together as R.J. does.

"I cannot count the number of times over the years that I've come to see him and I've had whatever going on at work, whatever happened before I got to work, and I come and I see him and I leave and it's like somebody hit the reset button. You just leave completely different. "

There are nearly a thousand kids in the Pinellas County School district just waiting to be matched with a mentor. The district has several workshops each month so you can find out more information about what it takes to be a mentor. Click here to find out more.

