TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries is putting out an urgent call to the Tampa Bay community to help them give 17,000 families food and toy assistance this Christmas.
The nonprofit just wrapped up assisting 13,000 families with their Thanksgiving 'Boxes of Hope' campaign and are projected to help a total of 30,000 families this holiday season.
Here is where you can help.
The organization still needs 60,000 toys and staple food items to fill their shelves ahead of Dec. 24.
The donations dropped off will go to families in need in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
Here is a list of their most needed items:
Food: Hams, yams, cereal, rice, beans, potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and turkeys.
Toys: Teen gifts and infant educational toys are always in short supply.
You can drop your donations off at the following locations starting at 8:30 a.m.
Tampa: 2609 N. Rome Ave.
Holiday: 3214 US Highway 19 North
Lutz: 21010 State Road 54
Dade City: 13544 US-98 BYP, Dade City
St. Petersburg: 2750 34th St S
